XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 7th Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises 4.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $35,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

