XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 1,004,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.37. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Truist dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

