xRhodium (XRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $256.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $984,669.22 and approximately $256.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

