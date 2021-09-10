Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,137 shares of company stock worth $2,327,854 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

