Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

YEXT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,137 shares of company stock worth $2,327,854 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

