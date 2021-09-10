Ying Du Sells 29,785 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,466,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $3,501,990.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60.

Zai Lab stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 2.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

