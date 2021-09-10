Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Cut by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.25 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.