Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $618.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,910. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

