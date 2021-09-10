Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,868. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,759 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

