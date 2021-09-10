Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,613. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.