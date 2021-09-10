Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,613. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

