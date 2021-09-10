Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $5.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.59 and the highest is $7.12. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $21.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $29.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $38.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

CHTR stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $787.12. 722,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,523. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $761.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

