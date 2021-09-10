Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

