Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$6.14 during midday trading on Friday. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,912. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

