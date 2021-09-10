Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 952,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 856,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.