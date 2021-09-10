Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARA opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

