Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $12.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

SQNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 38.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.