Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $838.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.60 million and the lowest is $829.39 million. The Middleby posted sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Middleby by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in The Middleby by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in The Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,584. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.