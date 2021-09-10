Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $60.86. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

