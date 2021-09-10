Zacks: Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day moving average is $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

