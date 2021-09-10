Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 23.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 10,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

