Zacks: Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.95. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 3,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lazard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

