Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.