Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.96. The company had a trading volume of 334,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,923. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.70. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

