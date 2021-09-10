Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $51.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $254.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 1,000,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,613. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.