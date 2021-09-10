Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.90. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.