Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $657.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

