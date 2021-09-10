Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 9,590,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

