Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 992,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,292. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

