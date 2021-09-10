Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 95,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

