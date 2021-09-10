Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $86,541,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

