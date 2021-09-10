Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 79,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

