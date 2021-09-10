Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

HCKT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

