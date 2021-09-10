Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $602.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.10 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,722 shares of company stock worth $1,212,178. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 110,430.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 150.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

