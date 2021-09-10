Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $513.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

