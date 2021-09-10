Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,695. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

