Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sientra by 388.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 7,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

