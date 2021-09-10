Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings per share of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.70 and the lowest is $3.20. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $8.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $28.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.29. 2,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

