Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post sales of $60.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.56 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $227.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

