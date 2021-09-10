Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Hold

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ARKO stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

