Zacks Investment Research Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Sell

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

HCM stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

