Zacks Investment Research Lowers Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

