Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60, up from prior guidance of $3.40 – $3.55. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is fueling growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.31.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

