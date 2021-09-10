Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%. Analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Duluth by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

