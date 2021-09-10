Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

