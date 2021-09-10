Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

