Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to “Buy”

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $853.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

