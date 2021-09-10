Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

PCH stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

