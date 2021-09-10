Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $149.58, but opened at $144.66. Zai Lab shares last traded at $146.10, with a volume of 1,098 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,125 shares of company stock valued at $49,441,393. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

