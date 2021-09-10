Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Achieves $316.96 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $316.96 million and $1.57 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00009388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.