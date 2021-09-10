Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 2,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 358,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

